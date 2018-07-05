SM Jaleel wants to take Caribbean firms global

Dr Mikaeel Mohammed

SM Jaleel Ltd stands ready to help local manufacturers take their product to the world, using the soft drink giant’s existing global infrastructure, chairman and CEO Dr Mikaeel Mohammed has said.

Mohammed spoke at the opening ceremony of the TT Manufacturers’ Association’s annual Trade and Investment Convention, Wednesday at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, where his company is one of the newest sponsors.

“The country needs a certain level of leadership. People can’t figure out how to get things done. Let us help,” he told the TIC audience, staying with the theme of this year’s convention, “New Horizons, New Opportunities.”

The company has already started working with local spice maker Chief Brand Products Ltd, famous for its curry powder, and using SM Jaleel’s existing network as an accelerator, has started promoting that brand across. “Now,” he said, “We want to help each and every company here reach destinations you never dreamed of. SM Jaleel is open for business.”

SM Jaleel is one of the largest local manufacturers, a soft drink producer making brands including the iconic “Chubby,” Viva sparkling water and Trinidad Juices. It has operations around the world, including factories and distribution networks in the US, South Africa and India, managed from its headquarters in Otaheite, South Trinidad. It wants to use this experience in manufacturing, distribution and marketing to promote indigenous brands.

“Caribbean brands are just as good, if not better than (international competition). If you have a dream or an idea, whether you’re a small or large business we can work with you,” Mohammed said.

The TIC runs until Sunday at the Centre of Excellence, and features exhibitors from over 35 countries.