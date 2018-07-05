Single mom pleads for help as fire destroys home

The blocks and ash are all that is left of Tara Ramgoolam's Moruga home.

A SINGLE mother and her four sons are homeless today after fire destroyed their Moruga home in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Tara Ramgoolam, 41, and two of her sons, Nigel, 15, and Jason, 13, were asleep at their Newton Trace, Moruga home around 2.30am when Tara said she smelt smoke. Her other sons, Nicholas, 19 and Michael, 17, were not at home when the fire broke out.

“I was turning in the bed and I smelt the smoke but I didn’t think about a fire in my house until I saw flames coming up between my wardrobe and the door,” she said.

She said she jumped up from her bed and alerted her sons to run to safety.

“We couldn’t pass through the front door because the gallery was in full flames, so we ran out the back and I was calling out to my neighbours but in no time the whole house just catch afire.”

Ramgoolam said she lost everything she owned, including the months’ worth of groceries she bought on Monday evening. She said she had been renting the land she built her house on for the past eight years.

“We have nowhere to go and nothing in our names now,” she lamented.

She is seeking assistance to rebuild a home as she said the owner of the land has agreed to let her rebuild.

If you would like to assist Ramgoolam and her sons, you contact her at 682-4829.