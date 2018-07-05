Seven percent of children exhibit trauma symptoms

STRESS TALK: Dr Sarah Looby during a trauma and focused behavioural therapy seminar.

WITH the number of children exhibiting trauma-related symptoms on the increase, the South West Regional Health Authority embarked on a training workshop for psychiatric and medical social workers as well as clinical psychologists and doctors to better equip them to help children deal with trauma.

Addressing the workshop’s launch at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital eighth floor conference room yesterday, ag director of health Dr Pravinde Ramoutar said about five per cent of cases seen at the Child Guidance Clinic (CGC) in 2016 had exhibited trauma symptoms.

“This figure of trauma related cases increased in 2017 to seven per cent of total cases seen at CGC. It is expected that such referrals will continue as seven per cent of the 143 referrals received at CGC for the year thus far involve victims of trauma.”

“On an average, four hundred children and adolescents are projected to access mental health services at our CGC annually. This is a significant challenge for SWRHA but with its limited resources, we are adeptly responding to the demands.”

He said trauma related symptoms occur as result of either physical and or sexual abuse, domestic abuse, child neglect, bullying or due to witnessing a traumatic event.