NPTA: Relocate students from hot-spot area

Ministry of Education St Vincent Street

PRESIDENT of the National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) Raffiena Ali-Boodoosingh is appealing to Education Minister Anthony Garcia to discuss with stakeholders at Success Laventille Secondary School to have students relocated, due to the increase in criminal activities in and around the school's compound.

On Wednesday, during a parent-teacher meeting at the school, staff, students and parents had to take cover beneath tables in their classrooms when they heard gunshots nearby.

In an interview today, Ali-Boodoosingh said for several years’ teachers, students and other staff members at the school have been affected by crime and criminal activities which takes place in the vicinity of the school.

“Over a period of time, the president of the school’s PTA has been complaining about the security of everyone on the compound. We were informed that they cannot have PTA meetings because parents are afraid to attend and sometimes after daily classes students have to be escorted to the main road to get their transport.

“I think it will be a good idea to remove the children from the building and rebuild the school in a different location or house the students in other secondary schools, something has to be worked out. Over the years they have been using increased police patrols and it is not helping the situation.”