Mom battling cancer tells health minister: I just want to live

MUMMY: Arielle Fahey-Cadiz and her 10-year-old son Renaldo Fahey-Cadiz. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

A 28-year-old woman who is trying to raise funds to seek healthcare in the United States has responded to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh's statement that the public did not need to help her.

Newsday reported earlier this week that Rielle Fahey-Cadiz had eight weeks to raise approximately US$200,000 for life-saving surgery at a Miami hospital to remove tumours from her pelvic area.

Asked about her story in Parliament this week, Deyalsingh was quoted as saying: “There is no need for the taxpayer to fund this patient abroad because every inch of care that this woman needs is available locally."

In an over 30-minute long video posted on social media, Fahey-Cadiz gave details about her experience with the local healthcare system, saying she had been misdiagnosed twice and had been buying her own medication because it was unavailable at the public hospital.

Fahey-Cadiz, who seems to be in pain at several moments in the video, addressed Deyalsingh directly, saying she did not once ask the Government for money.

"I don't want taxpayers money. I just want to get better. Something wrong with that? All I want to do is get better and I don't see anything wrong in asking for help to get better." she said.

If you would like to assist Fahey-Cadiz, she can be contacted at 293-8870 or via her Facebook page Fit to Fight Cancer.