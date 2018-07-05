Miss warns vice-principal: ‘Stop stalking me’

A SECONDARY school teacher is warning her vice principal to stop stalking her.

The teacher sent a pre-action protocol letter today to the vice principal of the school in South Trinidad, warning that she would take legal action if she continues to stalk, threaten and intimidate her. In the letter, the teacher shared a number of incidents which allegedly happened at the school last month.

Attorney Stephen Boodram, instructed by Jeevan Rampersad, sent the letter to the vice principal which states on June 11, "you stalked her by sneaking up to her car."

The vice principal is also accused of instructing the teacher to go to a classroom and supervise the students although it was her free period.

The letter accused the vice principal of also hiding in the guard booth and spying on the teacher.

The teacher alleged she was kept against her will in the principal's office where she was demanded to hand over a school paper.

The letter says the teacher is fearful for her safety and called upon the vice principal to respond in the next seven days.