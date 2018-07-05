Meiling, Elie, Charu get global link

Fashion designer Meiling

Local fashion designers Ecliff Elie, Meiling Esau, and Charu Lochan Dass were announced as the first beneficiaries of the TT Fashion Company Limited's (FashionTT) Global Value Chain Support Programme (GVC).

Creative Industries Company Limited (CreativeTT) chairman, Calvin Bijou, made the announcement at the launch of the 2018 Value Chain Investment Programme (VCIP) – Cohort II at the Government Plaza Courtyard, Port of Spain, on Saturday.

“These advanced participants will benefit from export support professionals who have a proven track record for having helped other Caribbean firms for production and retail distribution partnerships with international companies.”

The designers would receive export support and market penetration drive through assistance to attend fashion trade shows, trade missions, and business meetings with potential buyers and suppliers. Bijou said all this would be done to ensure the designers had market penetration, and to ensure that “Brand TT” stood out on international markets.

He explained that the GVC was the highest of the four levels of the VCIP, which was one of the core projects of the Strategic Plan for the local Fashion Industry. The VCIP included an independent international panel which would categorise firms into GVC, Non-Global Value Chain Support Programme, Incubator Programme for New/Young High Potential Companies or Partnerships, and Firms Earmarked for Future Support.

Delivering the feature address was Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

She said she was "heartened" to hear of the business growth of the first cohort, which included some entries into regional markets. “This augers well for the fashion industry and for the domestic economy...as it introduces a new stream of revenue, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings.”

She said Government was making strides to ensure that local designers could compete favourably in the international fashion industry including the E-Commerce Strategy, and the National Quality Policy and National Quality Infrastructure.

She encouraged fashion entrepreneurs to take advantage of the commercial benefits of trade agreements such as the Caribbean Essence fashion showcase and the Cariforum-EU Economic Partnership Agreement.

In addition, Gopee-Scoon said to assist in addressing the difficulties of micro, small and medium sized businesses in securing financing, her ministry was operationalising its secured transactions and collateral registry policy with the support of the Bankers’ Association of TT.

This policy, which has been in the works for about three years, was expected to enable entrepreneurs to use moveable property, including intellectual property, machinery, and equipment, as collateral for bank loans. Other opportunities to access credit included the Business Development Fund, the Grant Fund Facility, and the Research and Development Facility.