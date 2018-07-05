Grocery credit cards for prisoners

Members of the public wait to visit prisoners at the Port of Spain Prison, Frederick Street, Port of Spain. FILE PHOTO

The prisoners at the eight prisons in TT will soon be able to purchase grocery items at the prisons' canteens in an effort to remedy the complaints by prisoners that they have to wait for long periods to get supplies.

The system which is known as "commissary" is similar to that used in the United States and is expected to come on stream by the end of the month.

It will begin with a pilot project at Golden Grove and then be extended to all eight prisons within weeks.

Under the commissary system, inmates use a card which is topped up with money by family to purchase items.

Yesterday Prisons Commissioner Gerald Wilson said he is not ruling out vending machines for prisoners similar to that in first world countries where prisoners can go to a vending machine inside the prison and use a card to purchase sandwiches, juices, snacks and other items.