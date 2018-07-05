Girls score top 10 Tobago

THIS year’s top SEA student in Tobago has come from the Signal Hill Government Primary School.

Da-xia Ayari Lii James, 11, topped over 900 other students. Da-xia, of Signal Hill, was not at the school when the announcement was made. In a telephone interview with Newsday yesterday, Da-xia said her success so far was attributed to years of hard work. She wants to become an attorney.

“I am feeling overjoyed, I am indeed thankful for the results.”

She thanked her standard five teacher, her parents and grandmother for their guidance. Da-xia earned a total score of 244.541, placing 98th nationally and was assigned to Bishop High School.

Her father Dale James said that for him, it was never really about topping the exam, but just encouraging Da-xia to remain consistent and do the best she could.

Annaya Baird of Lambeau Anglican, who is out of the country, received the second highest score in Tobago. With the third highest was Da-xia’s schoolmate Tori Isaac. She cried upon receiving the news.

“It’s very exciting, but it was a lot of pushing with hard work. At first the work was challenging, but then I became accustomed, so to me the exam really wasn’t hard. I expected this kind of result.” She also wants to study law. The fourth top scorer in Tobago was Anaiya Wickham also of Signal Hill Government Primary.

The other students

taking the top ten sports are:

5th Anahis Lewis – St Nicolas Private Primary

6th Neshone Russell – St Andrews Anglican Primary

7th Carissa McPherson – Black Rock Government Primary

8th Faith Thomas – Scarborough Methodist Primary

9th Shania Abraham– Moriah Government Primary

10th Dijone`e Phillips – Bethesda Government Primary