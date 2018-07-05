Family claims attack by off-duty woman cop

ATTACKED: Annalisa Ali (left), niece Sue Ann Ali and her common-law husband Yazeed Hosein.

A LA ROMAINE mother, daughter and cousin are claiming that a woman police officer on leave, seemed to have ran amok on Tuesday night when she intervened in a dispute between them and another tenant in the same apartment building.

They were kicked and cuffed, they said, in their yard by the officer and then threatened with a hammer during the confrontation. The three family members are: Annalisa Ali, 47, her daughter La Toya, 27, and Ali’s niece, Sue Ann Ali, 31, of Dumfries Road. They have been nursing flesh wounds since the incident after seeking medical attention.

It was at about 9.45 pm and Ali was in her kitchen. La Toya was sitting in the verandah of their downstairs apartment studying for a para-medical examination.

Close-by is another male tenant, Ali said, and they share the same verandah. La Toya said, “There was a confrontation and I called my mother. He (the tenant) called the policewoman. She arrived in a car, but all the while, my mother and I were being verbally abused.”

Ali told the Newsday she and her daughter know the woman to be frequenting the apartment. They thought little about her driving into the yard on Tuesday night, even amidst the shouts and jeers. The officer, who was dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, La Toya said, came out the car holding an empty beer bottle in one hand.

Ali said, “We were out in the yard. The apartments are downstairs. The woman suddenly smashed the bottle and walked up to La Toya and I.”

A fight ensued, Ali said, and she heard someone shout, “Hand me the hammer.”

Other police arrived on the scene and the proprietor of a recreation club opposite, closed the gates to his businessplace.

Sue Ann told Newsday that she and her common-law husband, Yazeed Hosein, 29, were driving home from cinema when she saw a police vehicle with flashing blue lights in front of her aunt’s apartment. Sue Ann said she and Hosein became suspicious.

“I walked into the yard and enquired the reason for the commotion. The woman police officer was by the jeep writing on the clipboard and I asked in a loud tone, ‘What the hell going on here aunty?’”

Sue Ann said, “Lo and behold, she walked up to me and grabbed my hair. The woman pulled my hair and tugged me about. She kicked me in my belly. I was cut in my hand and my hair was almost pulled out from my scalp.”

Hosein said he heard the commotion and ran into the yard and went to save Sue Ann from being slapped and cuffed. He said he saw the policewoman pulling at his wife’s hair. Hosein said when he tried to intervene, he was physically restrained by another police officer and warned. The family said that they went into their apartment and suddenly they heard a very loud bang on the front door and the fall of a heavy metal object.

Ali, La Toya and Sue Ann went to the San Fernando General Hospital where they were treated and discharged. At about 11.30 pm, they went to the San Fernando police station to file a report. Ali, Latoya and Sue Ann have written to the Police Complaints Authority about the incident. They have also provided video clippings.