Deyalsingh: Files against Trevor Sayers before DPP

Trevor Sayers

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says his ministry has sent multiple files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) alleging instances where herbalist Trevor Sayers had breached the Food and Drug Act.

Speaking to Newsday, Deyalsingh said the last file was sent in October 2017 and the ministry would continue sending files. He said he could not recall how many files had been sent but it was for the past couple of years.

"Citizens need to be very wary and apply good judgement when it comes to these persons who are peddling these herbal remedies on which there is little or no scientific basis to judge safety and efficacy."

On Thursday, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat commented on a recent "box of marijuana" video by Sayers at a Food Fraud conference. He said the country had lost its way because it had taken decades to use law as it exists to protect our citizens as it relates to these so-called health remedies.

Sayers, who calls himself a doctor of natural medicine, has made a number of medical claims over the years including cures for cancer and the Ebola virus and in 2017 when he advised using bug spray as a remedy for conjunctivitis (red eye). In his latest video, he said there were no health benefits to marijuana but it caused damage to blood vessels, cancer, cysts and fibroids.

In 2014 then health minister Dr Fuad Khan called on the Consumer Affairs Division and the DPP to take action against herbal practitioners who make false claims about their products and their ability to cure major diseases. Khan yesterday said nothing came of his calls for action to be taken.

"Everybody 'fraid to touch Trevor Sayers. He says the most ridiculous things and has most ridiculous concoctions. Nobody taking him on. They just don't care."

He added: "At the end of the day he has to be stopped."

Khan said Sayers was engaging in a medicinal type of crime on the people of TT.

When Newsday contacted Sayers and told him about the files at the DPP against him, he hung up the phone. Attempts to contact DPP Roger Gaspard were unsuccessful.