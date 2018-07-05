Debe man killed in home invasion

The family of 31-year-old Mukesh Baboolal is calling for answers after he was killed at his home in Chester Street Extension, Debe, early this morning.

Baboolal was at home sleeping, at around 1 am, when someone broke into his house and shot him several times as he slept. He died at the scene. Neighbours called the police, who responded with a district medical officer.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre in St James today, Baboolal's father Kissoon Baboolal expressed confusion over his son's death and said he was grief-stricken after hearing the news.

"I can't imagine why anyone would want to kill him. He was a good person to everyone whether he knew you or not. I know he used to smoke some weed every now and again but I don't understand this."