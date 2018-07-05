Crime cost$ South businesses spend more on security

The presence of surveillance cameras along High Street, San Fernando does not seem to deter thieves who have committed a series of brazen robberies in the city. Photo by Anil Rampersad

A recent string of robberies in south Trinidad and environs has caused business owners to reach deeper into their pockets to increase security measures at their stores. However, it may seem that the criminal elements are untroubled by even the most sophisticated security systems or the increased presence of armed and unarmed security guards .

The most recent robbery occurred one week ago at Massy Stores, Gulf View, La Romaine. The store was robbed of $250,000. Workers were held at gunpoint and tied up. Reports said the burglars demanded the keys to the store’s vault from the manager.

In March, gunmen robbed RT Jewellers Ltd High Street, San Fernando of over $100,000. What is also worrying is that while some of these reported crimes have been staged by criminals with masks, others have simply walked into stores without any masks.

There has also been an increase in the presence of police throughout the streets of San Fernando, but there is still a daunting fear among business owners that at any moment they could become another victim.

Owners of retail outlets, jewellery stores, food outlets and supermarkets are now spending additional money on security services to protect themselves, employees and customers. For many, this additional cost has already cut into their profit margins. From the start of this year, business owners have recorded an extra ten per cent cost absorbed in security measures.

San Fernando Business Association president Daphne Bartlett told Business Day that business owners are now wondering what more they can do to secure their businesses. "We have increased the presence of our physical security officers and also upgraded our camera systems, and none of these measures have deterred the criminals who do not seem to care.”

Making reference to the robbery at Massy Stores, Bartlett said, “Look at that robbery. What more secure place you can get than Massy Stores? And the bandits had no fear.”

Bartlett said such incident shows that it does not matter what security systems are in place, criminals are still coming. “They are becoming brazen-face. Massy Stores has all the high-tech security systems and armed security guards at the compound.

“Business people are now spending more money to upgrade their security systems and these criminals are adamant to steal from you. What you are seeing now is that the levels of crimes are unprecedented and nothing is deterring these criminals.” Bartlett said.

Business owners told Business Day that they are now managing their stores with the daily fear that criminals could strike at any moment.

President of the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSAC) Kiran Singh echoed similar views. He said there are now security cameras in and out of stores at strategic points. Some of these security cameras are visible outside and others inside the stores not seen to the customer. “What is even startling is that these criminals don’t even have fear towards the police. There has been an increase in police presence in and around the city which is commendable, but these criminals are still planning their attacks while we are spending more money on increasing security,”

Singh added, “There are now cuts into our net margin as a result of added expenses. As businesspeople we all like to have little expenses as possible, but in light of what is happening, we have to put out the money to secure our places. We have a duty to protect our customers, we don’t have a choice.”

“But while we continue to put out money, what we are seeing is a string of brazen robberies occurring.” Singh said this year southern business owners have increased the presence of security guards by 50 per cent. “What is now happening can be described as lawlessness, these criminals don’t care.”

When Business Day visited businesses throughout the city, security guards were seen on duty some in uniform and others in plainclothes. Some stores have also opted for the presence of armed security guards while others have hired unarmed guards.

These guards, Business Day learnt, are hired privately or outsourced through security companies. Checks with different security companies reveal that the price of an unarmed security may range from starting price $25 to $30 an hour. The cost of hiring an armed security guard range from at $45 to $50 an hour. Officials at these security companies told Business Day there has been an increase in the demand for security guards because of the spate of robberies.

Additionally, security guards are now being retrained and taught new tactics and strategies that would prepare them for the most daring of robberies.

Further checks revealed that the cost of information technology security systems start at $500, VAT inclusive. There is also an additional cost for labour.

Owner of Computer and Security Enterprises Micaiah Jeffers said the cost of information technology security cameras are determined by a variety of factors.

He said the variables determining the cost depends on the type, brand, range.

There are two types of security systems cameras available to business owners–analog and digital.

The price of an analog camera starts at $500, while digital cameras start at $150, with the added cost of labour. Jeffers said labour is a manipulating variable and depends on where the camera is positioned.