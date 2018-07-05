Cops to tie 'loose ends' in Tamana murder case

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard.

Homicide police probing the murder of Tamana businessman John Samaroo, 54, and the attempted murder of his wife Saraswatee have been advised by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard to tie up "loose ends" before returning with their findings.

On Wednesday, investigators presented a file to the DPP including a confession statement from one of the four people detained for the crimes.

Four suspects–ages 46, 26, 25 and 21– were detained by Region Two homicide detectives and they remained in custody up until yesterday.