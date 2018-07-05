Bassarath denies misuse of NGC funds

TTCB President Azim Bassarath addresses a press conference yesterday, at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre , Balmain Couva.

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath, has denied claims that monies used under former sponsor National Gas Company (NGC) to run local cricket was misused, refuting allegations made by former West Indies opener Daren Ganga.

An alleged financial audit conducted by the NGC on the TTCB has shown that 24 per cent of its sponsorship was not spent according to stipulation. The audit showed that between 2014 and 2016, $2,983,000 was spent without approval by the TTCB and not in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Yesterday, in a press conference at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, to address the allegations of the audit Bassarath said, “It is be noted that all of the NGC funding was spent on line items within the scope of the agreement.”

Bassarath added, “Members of the media, I wish to state categorically here this morning that every cent invested in the game of cricket can be accounted for, and was put to use as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding between the TTCB and the National Gas Company.”

The NGC signed a MOU with the TTCB for three years in December, 2013 for $13.35 million. In 2016, due to a reduction by the NGC, the total sponsorship was reduced to $12.46 million.

The audit showed that $25,000 was overpaid in 2014, and funds under-utilised were unilaterally reallocated by the TTCB in the amount of $1,462,000 in 2014, $724,000 in 2015 and $797,000 in 2016.

Ganga, a National League representative, has been questioning the running of the TTCB for years.

A letter by Ganga’s lawyer to Bassarath queried the management of the NGC sponsorship funds.

Part of the letter said, “Very recently, our client (Ganga) has been anonymously provided with a copy of an internal audit report conducted by the National Gas Company of TT (NGC) dated March 15, 2017.

“In this regard, the stated intent of said audit report was to determine if monies expended by the TTCB were in alignment with a Memorandum of Understanding executed between NGC and the TTCB.”

Another part of the letter said, “Some of the salient and disconcerting findings and/or features of the said audit report are as follows: a. 24 per cent of the funds provided by NGC to the TTCB was expended without approval and/or in breach of the said memorandum of understanding. b. This unapproved expenditure in breach of the said memorandum of expenditure is exacerbated by the fact that the said audit report further concluded that The review of TTCB’s actual expenditure was hindered based on a lack of adequate documentation i.e. payment vouchers that were not supported by the respective purchase orders, contracts, invoices...

c. TTCB acted in a “deceptive” manner and did not adhere to best business practices when it reallocated a sum of $25,000 for administrative expenses without the approval of NGC.”

Yesterday, it was reported that zonal chairmen within the TTCB have asked for a copy of the audited report to be sent to the police. Discussing the plea for police to get involved Bassarath said, “As a call for a police probe is made I am now calling for a probe to be conducted into how Mr Ganga obtained a copy of this alleged report.”

The zonal chairmen are also asking for an emergency meeting to be held to address the matter. Bassarath said an audit that may not be legitimate does not need to be discussed.

“A report that is not verified by the National Gas Company (may not have to be discussed) because they said they did not release the report. Do you think we should have a meeting to discuss that? What are we going to discuss?”

The TTCB president said despite the alleged mismanagement of funds circulating in the media, NGC is happy with their returns on investment in local cricket.

Bassarath said, “As it relates to our internal control measures, like most national sporting bodies we continue to strive to improve with the limited available resources. Indeed in this particular case, despite the outrageous claims made in the media the NGC continues to have great confidence in the administration of local cricket and are satisfied that this investment in the growth and development of the game has produced results which have surpassed its expectations.”

Bassarath said the TTCB under his leadership has tried to maintain a level of integrity. “It is public knowledge that over the past seven years, at least under my tenure as president of the TT Cricket Board, the organisation has gained the reputation for transparency, accountability and good governance.”