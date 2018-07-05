Bail for man charged with stabbing MovieTowne CSR

A ST JAMES man was yesterday granted $35,000 bail when he appeared before a Port of Spain Magistrate, charged with stabbing a Movietowne, Invaders Bay, customer service representative at the concession stand on Monday.

Imhotep Taylor, 25, of Jeffers Lane, was charged with malicious wounding.

It is alleged that Krystal Patterson was at the concession stand when a man came in around 7.30 pm, and pulled a knife out of his pocket and tried to stab her.

She fended him off with her hand, but one of her fingers was cut.

Security officers subdued the man and took him to the St James Police Station. Patterson was treated at hospital.

Taylor was charged by PC Taylor and WSgts De Gale and Brown led investigations, which were coordinated by Snr Supt Sankar.

He will return to court on July 31.