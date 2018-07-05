Arima man’s death may be linked to love triangle

Relatives of 48-year-old businessman Kendall Brown believe a past relationship with a woman may have been the reason for his death and suspect he may have known the killer.

Brown was shot and killed as he returned to his home at Cleaver Heights, Arima from work at around 3 pm yesterday, and was waiting for a female acquaintance to get ready for an evening out when he was confronted by gunmen who shot him several times.

Neighbours reported seeing a white Nissan B 14 speeding off after the shooting. The woman called the police.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre today, Brown's brother, Collin Brown, said his brother was known to walk away from conflict and avoided confrontation, and could not explain while anyone would want him dead.

However, other relatives said last month Brown was heard arguing with another man on his cellphone over a past love interest and suspect his murder may have been related to that incident.