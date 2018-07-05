Arima businessman killed

AN Arima businessman was killed yesterday afternoon not far from his business in a shooting that has left police unsure of a motive.

Police reported that Kendall Brown, originally from Malabar but moved to Cleaver Heights, Arima, was killed near his business around 3 pm yesterday. Police said Brown was the owner of Proficiency Alignment Centre, Eastern Main Road, D’Abadie.

Police said residents heard gunshots and later found Brown dead. Officers said Brown’s killing was baffling although he was “known to them” but that was a long time ago and were doubtful that his once chequered past was coming back to haunt him.