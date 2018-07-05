5-month moratorium on inspection stickers

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan at the post cabinet media briefing held at the Diplomatice Centre St Anns PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said there would be a five-month moratorium for citizens to have their vehicles inspected.

The moratorium, which ends in December, comes after citizens complained about long lines at inspection sites.

Sinanan made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference today.

He also said T-registered vehicles with a load weight of 3200 kg would be allowed to be inspected at private locations, as there were only two locations for these vehicles.

Communications Minister Stuart Young appealed to drivers to get their vehicles inspected within the five-month period and not to wait until the last minute.