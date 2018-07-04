Woman missing, family fears for her life

Zorina Mahaboob, 61 is missing and her family believes she may hurt by a male relative who had threatened her in the past.

Pensioner Zorina Mahaboob is missing and her worried niece thinks she may have been hurt by a disgruntled relative who recently threatened to kill her over a land dispute.

Speaking to Newsday this morning, Karen George said Mahaboob is 61 and was last seen on Tuesday morning.

George said Mahaboob left her sister's home around 7.30am on Tuesday to go to her own home on the Southern Main Road, Chase Village, to collect some clothing.

George said Mahaboob had been staying with her sister after a close male relative threatened her several times.

"She has a case in the High Court against him for the land and other matters in the Magistrates Court against him for assault and domestic violence,” George said. “He has threatened on many occasions to kill her and we are very worried for her safety.”

She said her aunt does not suffer from dementia or any illness that would cause her to wander off.

“She was very worried that he would come to her home and hurt her, so she was staying with another sister while the court matters are ongoing. She said yesterday she wanted to go for some clothes at her house and she was supposed to be back within an hour.”

George said the family have checked with other relatives and neighbours without success.

“It is very strange that she cannot be found. We believe that he may have done something to her.”

Mahaboob's disappearance was reported to the Freeport police, who went to Mahaboob’s home on Tuesday night.

They broke down a door to get inside but there was no sign of her.

Insp Dane James, who heads the Freeport police, confirmed that Mahaboob had made reports against the relative in the past.

Anyone with information on Mahaboob’s whereabouts is asked to contact her relatives at 652-3795, the Freeport Police at 673-0026 or any police station.