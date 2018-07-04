Welder, 24, detained in connection with missing nurse

STILL MISSING: Sharday Emmanuel

A 24-year-old Longdenville welder was detained on Monday in connection with the disappearance of 22-year-old nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel.

On Monday, at around midday, officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) lead by head of the Port of Spain CID, acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad visited the man's Longdenville home and detained him.

He was taken to the Port of Spain office of the AKU where he remained up until yesterday. The man was previously interviewed by AKU officers but on Monday, officers carried out a search of his home and then detained him.

Earlier that day AKU officers combed several areas in Central with the hope of finding Emmanuel. The nursing assistant of Mamoral Number 1, left her home last Wednesday in a blue car after telling relatives she was going to Chaguanas to collect something. When she failed to return home on Wednesday afternoon, anxious relatives tried contacting her on her cell phone but they were unable to make any contact.