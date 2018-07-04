TTPS: Increase in robbery and vehicle theft detection

Sgt Christopher Swamber of the TTPS Stolen Vehicles Unit.

Sgt Christopher Swamber of the Stolen Vehicle Squad is hopeful due to a recent increase in detection, arrest and prosecution for robbery and theft of cars in the Port of Spain Division. He said he thinks this be a will deterrent to other offenders.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing at police headquarters today, he said the police have put a strategy in place to bring about a reduction in robbery of vehicles. Part of the strategy includes involvement from the public.

"It should be noted that the illegal vehicle industry is a multi-million dollar industry. We have realised a decrease of 22 per cent in relation to larceny and robbery of motor vehicles for the first half of 2018 as compared to 2017. During the period January, 1, 2017 to June, 30, 2017 there were 561 reports of Larceny/Robbery, compared to 435 for the said period in 2018", said Swamber.

He said the jump represents a 70 per cent increase in the offence of robbery, when compared to the same period last year. Of the total 435 cars reported stolen in 2018, 221 were Nissan vehicles which represents 51 per cent of the total with the B14- 30, Tiida - 28, B13- 28, AD Wagon- 27, Almera- 27 and Navarra pick-up - 12 being the main vehicles of choice in the Nissan make cars.