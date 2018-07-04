TT to appeal rugby disqualification Local body to query meaning of ‘timely manner’

TT in action against USA South last month in the RAN Men's 15s Tournament at St Mary's Ground, St Clair.

THE TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU), in true rugby fashion, is refusing to give up. The local governing body will be contacting World Rugby in an attempt to fight the decision by Rugby Americas North (RAN) to throw them out of the Men’s 15s Tournament.

TT were unable to acquire funding in time to travel to Cayman Islands to play that country on June 23, after the Sport Company of TT said they could not assist financially. The TTRFU informed RAN of their predicament, but indicated they were still trying to source the funds.

Two days before the original date of the match, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs committed to giving the local rugby team $200,000 of the $208,000 required for the trip. The TTRFU asked RAN to postpone the match until July 14 or 21 as funds were now available.

However, RAN blanked TT’s request to reschedule their clash with Cayman Islands because it was not made in a “timely manner”

In an email reply to Newsday yesterday, RAN media officer Laura Gill said, “On the basis that if Cayman could re-schedule the match, an extension of time had been given to the TTRFU to confirm they had funding in place and a proposed new date; both which they were unable to do in a timely manner. At this point, Cayman confirmed that they were unable to re-schedule the match and the match was officially cancelled by RAN.”

Gill explained that the match was not only cancelled by RAN, but TT were also thrown out the competition. “Due to the cancellation by TT Rugby Football Union of the June 23 RAN 15 a-side international match between the Cayman Islands and TT and the inability for the match to be re-scheduled, under Section 5.5 of the Tournament Manual, which all teams signed up and agreed to, the TTRFU are deemed to have wilfully cancelled the match and as a consequence have been expelled from the 2018 competition,” the statement said.

TTRFU president Colin Peters said the local rugby union will take the matter further by appealing to RAN and to World Rugby, the sport’s governing body. Peters said, “We have made the decision, we had a management meeting last night (Monday), and we have decided to appeal the decision of RAN. We are appealing to RAN and we are appealing to World Rugby.”

Peters said they plan to write an official appeal to World Rugby and RAN some time this week. The TTRFU president is asking for support as challenging the decision legally would require financial aid.

“This would obviously cost some money and we are appealing to anybody who will stand up with us and help to support this cause,” he said.

Peters said a crucial factor in their appeal is that general manager of RAN Niall Brooks did not give TT a specific date to respond. “You (Niall Brooks) never said Colin Peters or TTRFU by this date advise us. We were in constant negotiation with the Ministry of Sport. He never told us by an exact date, he said ‘make sure you don’t take too long,’” Peters noted.