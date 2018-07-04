TT maintains Tier 2 ranking in fight against human trafficking

The 2018 report from the United States Department of State Trafficking in Persons (TiPs) has given TT a thumbs up for its fight against human trafficking.

According to the report this country has maintained its Tier 2 ranking.

The annual report acknowledged the strides made through measures taken by the Government such as expanding authorities to collect intelligence on trafficking crimes and creating new task forces on intelligence gathering and prosecution to increase law enforcement’s ability to investigate and prosecute trafficking cases.

The report also noted Government’s collaboration with INTERPOL on investigations of four potential trafficking cases and increased anti-trafficking training for public officials.