TT junior golfers start Caribbean challenge

Sachin Kumar makes a putt at the 2017 Caribbean Golf Tournament at St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka.

FOURTEEN TT golfers, led by captains Ryan Peters and Serena Mackenzie, will begin their quest for individual and team honours at the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, which starts today at the Caymanas Golf and Country Club and Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

The championship officially tees off at 8.30 am and will continue at the same time every day until Friday when the event comes to a close.

Peters will lead the boys, while Mackenzie will captain the girls. The duo is hoping for a good performance ahead of the Caribbean Open Championships in Cayman Islands later this month.

The 14 players, coach Christopher Harries and other members of the TT delegation, arrived in Jamaica on Monday.

Yesterday, the players got a feel of the course when the took part in an official practice round, before the opening ceremony held in the evening.

Last year, the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships was staged locally at St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka.

There, TT’s Sachin Kumar walked away with the 18 and Under division title for the second year running, while Yegi Lee won the 14-15 girls division. Team TT placed second, one point ahead of the Dominican Republic. Puerto Rico were the winning team.

Kumar has since grown out of the Junior Championships, and Lee, is hoping for success in the 15 and under age bracket.

Peters, who will captain a TT team for the first time, is coming off a third place finish in the Championship Division at the TT Open Championships held earlier this year.

Chris Richard Jnr, who will feature for TT in the Boys 11-13 age division, also participated at the TT Open and placed second in the First Flight against many more experienced golfers.

TT Team

Girls 11-13: Chloe Ajodha, Caylynn Hosein.

Girls 14-15: Azariah Joseph, Yeji Lee.

Girls 16-18: Serena Mackenzie (captain), Karina Matabadal.

Boys 11-13: Zico Correia, Chris Richards Jnr.

Boys 14-15: Dravid Bhim, Justin Kublalsingh, Jean-Marc Chevrotiere.

Boys 16-18: Ryan Peters (captain), Brandon Matabadal, Reyaz Rambaran