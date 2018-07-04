Tourism police commended for good work

Members of the Tourism-Oriented Policing Unit, standing, pose with their Certificates of Excellence earned for good performance during the 2017/2018 cruise ship season. Seated in the front for a group photo with the officers are, from left, are Superintendent Sterling Roberts, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Garfield Moore, and former Senior Superintendent Joanne Archie (now ACP, Southern Division). The officers were honoured at a function on Monday at the Scarborough Police Station.

Twenty officers from the Tourism-Oriented Policing Unit were on Monday commended for good performance during the 2017/2018 cruise ship season - November 15, 2017 to May 9, 2018.

Fifty-four cruise ships, carrying a total of 79 328 passengers, visited Tobago for the season.

At a function at the Scarborough Police headquarters, Assistant Commissioner of Police Garfield Moore praised the officers for their commitment and hard work in ensuring a safe cruise season and experience for all visitors.

Moore said only one visitor was a victim of larceny while on the island. A suspect was arrested, and the stolen items retrieved and returned to the visitor. The thief was charged and appeared in court.

Moore deemed the 2017/2018 cruise ship season a success not only for Tobago but for the island’s Police Service.

“The officers really performed creditably. In fact every time a cruise ship came to the island, many stakeholders called to tell us how excellently the officers attached to this unit would have performed their duties and things went seamless and smooth Lets not lose sight of the assistance from the CID department,” he said.

The unit, which was established in 2015, has performed consistently before, during and after the cruise ship season, said Moore, adding that there were plans to expand the unit in the near future and provide more training to officers.

The unit focuses on hotels, guesthouses and collaborates with stakeholders in the tourism sector.

Moore said the Tobago police has a part to play in ensuring every visitor was safe and encouraged to enjoy the island each time they visit, which would help boost and promote the economy.

Former Senior Superintendent for the Tobago Division, Joanne Archie, who was also present at the event, also commended the officers, noting they “have walked the beat in alleys, streets, gardens and on the beaches to ensure the safety of our visitors. “These officers continue to perform with distinction.”