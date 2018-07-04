Thrive events come to TT

THRIVE International brings its signature weekly industry event which will target those in fashion, art, media, and entertainment and also feature themed industry talks, networking activities and live music to TT.

The activities will be launched today at the Chancellor Hotel, St Ann’s.

Monthly showcases such as fashion shows, art exhibitions, film screenings, speed networking and more would be added.

“Our goal in Trinidad and Tobago is to let ‘Thrivers’ connect, collaborate and create. With weekly industry talks and showcases, we also plan to inspire creativity and have people discovered with the hopes of developing their craft and careers,” said Ethan Auguste founder of Thrive International.

The event opens with a fashion talk from top designer Claudia Pegus, bridal extraordinaire Darcel De Vlugt and New York-based, TT designer Kyle Matas.

There will also be live music from Jose Freedom, Jason “Fridge” Seecharan of H2O flow, Keone, Samuel Thomas Jr and Zachary De Lima, and hosted by Mark Wallace. This networking experience is free and goes from 6 pm to midnight.

Auguste said Thrivers will also be exposed to similar events and themes for people involved with film, art and music.