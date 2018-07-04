Thomas is NCC deputy chairman

Davlin Thomas receives his letter of appointment as deputy chairman to NCC’s board of commissioners from Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

DAVLIN THOMAS has been appointed deputy chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC). He was presented with his letter of appointment on June 26 by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly in a ceremony held at the ministry’s head office.

Thomas an artistic director, playwright and songwriter has been involved in cultural productions for many years. He was the artistic director for Carifesta IX, as well as the presentation of El Cerro Del Aripo for Dimanche Gras 2010 and he also has first-hand experience in producing carnivals in Leeds in the United Kingdom and Amsterdam, said a media release.

Gadsby-Dolly congratulated Thomas and noted that his experience will be an asset to the Carnival landscape.

The new deputy chairman sees his appointment to the board as an opportunity to be a positive influence in marketing of TT’s Carnival, the release said. He said what he brings to the table is an understanding of how an epic production from the technical and theatrical perspective can benefit the country, region and world.

Thomas is looking forward to the work ahead with the team for Carnival 2019 and beyond.