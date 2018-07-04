Teachers, students, parents take cover Gunshots fired near school after murder

SHOT DEAD: Nevin Alexander

STAFF, students and parents took cover beneath tables and desks when a parent-teacher meeting at the Success Laventille Secondary School took a frightening turn, when they heard gunshots nearby.

Sources revealed that shortly after 11 am yesterday, staff at the school reported hearing machine gun fire from the hills.

Officers of the Inter Agency Task Force went to the scene and searched the area but no suspects were found.

Staff at the school told Newsday the sound of gunfire was not uncommon in that part of Laventille but they were growing increasingly concerned because of the location of the school between the strongholds of two gangs in Beetham and Picton respectively.

One teacher said there has been several security concerns raised by staff and this was responsible for such a high staff turnover at the school.

Senior officers confirmed the shooting was in connection with the murder of 33-year-old labourer Nevin Alexander yesterday at Twelfth Street, Barataria.

Officers said Alexander was the first cousin of a known offender in the Beetham area and believed the shooting at the school may have been a show of strength against other gangs in the area.

Alexander, a worker with the San Juan/ Laventille Regional Corporation was gunned down while cleaning a drain around 7.35 am.

Sources said he was shot several times when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside him.

Officers of the North Eastern Division Task Force responded with a district medical officer and the body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

However, an autopsy was not done yesterday as no relative was present to identify the body.