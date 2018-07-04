Students take cover on hearing machine gun shots

Police car

The sound of machine gun fire disrupted a parents' day meeting at the Success Laventille Secondary School shortly after 11am, causing parents, teachers and students to take cover.

Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) officers are now at the scene. They have confirmed the shooting in the vicinity of the Laventille school is in relation to the murder of Navin Alexnder in Barataria earlier today.

Alexander, an employee of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation, was cleaning a drain on Twelfth Street, Barataria at around 7. 35 am, when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside him and one of the passengers shot him several times. No one was hurt in the shooting.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.