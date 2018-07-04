State to compensate company for unlawful detention of excavator

A HIGH COURT judge has ordered the State to compensate a local business for the unlawful detention of its excavator for two years and three months.

In a recent ruling of the court, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ordered the State to pay to Caribbean Welding Supplies (CWS) $1,328,320, representing the value or sale price of the excavator.

She also ordered that CWS be paid $150,000 in aggravated damages as well as its costs.

The judge had to determine the measure of compensation CWS, of San Fernando, was entitled to having had judgement entered in its favour in February for the unlawful detention of the excavator.