Set aside differences Court urges PanTrinbago execs

EMBATTLED executive members of Pan Trinbago have been urged to set their differences aside in the nation’s best interest and work out a schedule for an election this year.

The suggestion was given by Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar, Rajendra Narine and Andre des Vignes, who on Monday threw out an appeal by the pan body’s central executive over a judge’s ruling on the computation of time to hold an extraordinary meeting once a requisition is received by members, and that PanTrinbago should not be a claimant in the matter, but a nominal defendant.

In May, Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh granted an injunction to the central executive restraining its outgoing president Keith Diaz or a purported caretaker committee from exercising any of their functions. He also ordered an expedited hearing be held.

However, the appellate judges suggested that instead of going to trial, since the central executive’s three-year tenure was due to expire this year and a convention can only be held between September 1 and October 31, a compromise should be entered into between the parties before Justice Boodoosingh, so that the new executive can be elected at the convention.

“The matter cries out for expedited resolution,” Jamadar said. “What is needed is to return to fresh elections.” He said waging war in the courts was “dysfunctional” and does not engender the trust of the nation.

“Can you all agree it is in the nation’s best interest to hold the election?” he asked the attorneys for both sides, further suggesting they set a reasonable and fair timetable and an impartial process for fresh elections.

“Put your heads together and stop the fighting in court. Pan Trinbago is bigger than any one person. Let us act together in the best interest of the national instrument – the pride and joy of the people.”