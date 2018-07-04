Safe in granny’s arms: 7-year-old boy was not kidnapped

The mother of a seven-year-old boy is now relieved to learn that he was not kidnapped, but accidentally forgot him at home while she made a trip to the grocery.

According to reports, the woman intended to take her son with her to Massy Stores, St Ann's, but forgot him at home with his grandmother as she took a taxi to the grocery.

As she waited to pay for her goods, she realised her son was not at her side and mistakenly thought he was kidnapped.

The woman raised an alarm in the grocery and Belmont police were called in. She gave officers a description of the boy and conducted her own search of the immediate area.

However upon calling a number provided by the woman for her home, the boy's grandmother told police he was not kidnapped but was instead left at home with her by accident.