Protest by TCL workers

DISGRUNTLED Trinidad Cement Ltd (TCL) workers yesterday staged a protest outside the Claxton Bay plant to highlight claims of workplace bullying. The protest began at 6 am.

Workers represented by the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) claimed there is bullying at the company and they have had enough.

OWTU (TCL) branch president Ahmad Mohammed said workers are being threatened and given an ultimatum that if they want to keep their jobs, they must perform tasks not in their job descriptions. Mohammed said the bullying continues when workers reach home. “They are being told that they must have their phones on loud and their phones must be by their ears while they sleep at all times. These are the onerous and absurd types of instructions workers receive,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed said the company is withholding funds which are union dues that would have already been deducted from salaries that workers had earned.

“This goes back as far as April. The contention here is that workers can find themselves in difficulties and are requiring industrial relations representation at the Industrial Court and the Ministry of Labour. They would find themselves in a precarious position.” If these and other issues are not addressed, protests will continue.