Police kill ‘Ben Ten’: Central Division officers bracing for protest

Officers of the Central Division have been placed on alert after the shooting of 26-year-old Dillon Matthews aka "Ben Ten", during a police exercise in Manoo Trace, off Crown Trace in Enterprise this morning.

Officers of the Central Division Task Force visited Matthews' home at around 2.30 am to execute an arrest warrant for guns and ammunition, when upon entering the home, they were greeted with gunfire from Matthews, sources said.

Officers reportedly returned fire, hitting Matthews several times, killing him on the spot.

Investigators said a .9 mm pistol and ammunition was recovered.

In light of protests by Crown Trace residents over the killing of Keon Moore last Wednesday, senior Central Division officers told Newsday they were placed on high alert after the killing and were anticipating similar action from residents today.