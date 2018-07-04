Police ask public to help identify body of woman

File Photo: Jeff Mayers.

The body of a woman was found down a precipice in Maraval on May 24 earlier this year is yet to be identified.

The woman’s body which bore nine tattoos remained unclaimed at the Forenisic Science Centre yesterday and senior homicide officers issued another appeal to members of the public who may have information on the woman to contact the nearest police station.

Police believe the woman may be from Santo Domingo or Venezuela and may have entered the country illegally.

Interpol officers have sent photos of the woman to Interpol officers in both Santo Domingo and Venezuela with the hope that the victim could be identified.