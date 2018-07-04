Petit Valley landscaper and teen appear in court for murder

File Photo.

A PETIT Valley landscaper and a teenager have appeared before the chief magistrate charged with the murder of Keon Earl Sylvester in May.

Algernon Gordon, 32, of Simeon Road, Petit Valley, and a 16-year-old boy, were charged with the murder of Sylvester, who was gunned down on May 22, at Hummingbird Circular, Petit Valley.

They were also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The two appeared before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Eight Court on Tuesday.

The two will return to court on July 17.

Sylvester, 27, a PH taxi driver, of Covigne Road, Diego Martin, was shot while liming at Hummingbird Circular.

Residents reported hearing gunfire and upon checking saw Sylvester lying on the ground.

He was taken to the St James District Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations into the murder were supervised by acting ASP Suzette Martin and Insp Arnold Lutchman, of Homicide Bureau of Investigations, (HBI) Region 1, while Algernon and the teen were charged by PC Stephen Smith, also of HBI 1, on Tuesday, after they received the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, on Monday.