No eyewitness comes forward for Oropoune ‘vigilante’ murder

Ashdale Mc Hutchinson

Homicide officers probing the beating death of Ashdale Mc Hutchinson, 49, at Oropoune Gardens in May, are yet to get a single eyewitness coming forward to assist in the murder investigation.

The people interviewed by investigators have were unable to give any useful information which would have assisted in leading officers to the killers.

Investigators were also unable to identify people in a video which went viral the day after the incident.

An autopsy revealed that the victim died from massive head injuries as a result of the beating.

Sources revealed that investigators interviewed more than 20 people and a file was presented to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC but officers were asked to carry out a more detailed investigation.

Yesterday, investigators said people who took part in the beating were not cooperating.