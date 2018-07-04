Neverson, Williams star at TTCF Track Series

JUDAH Neverson and Kyra Williams were among the top performers when the 2018 TT Cycling Federation (TTCF) Track Series continued at Arima Velodrome, on Saturday.

Neverson of Rigtech Sonics won both the Under-13 boys one lap events. In one of the races Neverson led a clean sweep by Sonics as Chad Dixon finished second and Kersheve Paul ended third. In the other one lap event, Neverson won gold ahead of William Platter of Madonna Wheelers and Dixon.

Williams of Open Road won both Under-13 girls one lap events ahead of her clubmate Shemaiah Hoyte. There were also strong performances from Renee Fortune and Shameka Hoyte both of Open Road.

Shameka defeated Maia Seyjagat of Arima Wheelers in two Under-11 girls one lap events and Fortune finished ahead of clubmate Jordan Philemon in two Under-9 250m races.

The 2018 Youth Championships will be held at Irwin Park Sporting Complex in Siparia, on Saturday and Sunday.

Action will start at 1 pm on both days.

OTHER SELECTED RESULTS

Elite Two Four Laps

1 Ronell Woods - PSL

2 Kasim Charles-Walcott - Madonna Wheelers

3 Donnell Harrison - Rigtech Sonics

Tinymites Girls Two Laps

1 Alexia Wilson - Arima

Wheelers

2 Mariska van de Werken - Rigtech Sonics

Tinymites Boys Two Laps

1 Jarel Mohammed - Southclaine

2 Devante Lawrence - Arima Wheelers

3 Mosi Williamson - Rigtech Sonics

Juvenile Girls Two Laps

1 Makayla Hernandez - Madonna

Junior Girls Two Laps

1 Adrianna Seyjagat - Arima Wheelers

Junior Boys Four Laps

1 Darius Beckles - Open Road

Juvenile Boys Six Laps

1 D’Angelo Harris - Rigtech Sonics