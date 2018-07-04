Mark: Ferry deal was a bad one

Opposition Senator Wade Mark

OPPOSITION Senator Wade Mark alleged the ferry Galleons Passage was damaged during its 2016 sea trials, but Finance Minister Colm Imbert countered that it would have been allowed to leave port in China unless certified and classified by global agencies.

Mark at a news briefing at the Parliament building on Monday alleged the vessel was a bad buy at US$17 million and called for the Government to provide more documentation surrounding the purchase.

Imbert later on Monday challenged the Opposition to provide their own documentation if disputing that supplied by the Government.

Mark alleged the Schulte Marine Concept Evaluation Report was a cut-and-paste report consisting of just five pages out of 59 pages that actually exist.

Imbert retorted, “That’s not true.” He asked if the UNC was able to produce a fuller document, as he dismissed Mark’s claim as “spurious and wild.”

Imbert said, “The UNC has been making baseless allegations without a shred of evidence. I’ve laid all documents in Parliament.”

Mark called for the Dunn and Bradstreet Report, but Imbert said this just states the companies are genuine and are owned and managed by the people presenting themselves. “So what on Earth do they (UNC) want this report for?”

Mark said a memorandum of agreement said the canopy cost was US$850,000 and to be borne by the seller, yet the Government said they had paid US$350,000.

Imbert said the responsibilities of buyer and seller are each set out in the purchase-sale agreement. “I’ve no idea what these guys (UNC) are driving at. I’m happy to look at any documents they can produce that’s different to what I have.”

Mark alleged damage to the ferry’s propellers, drive-shaft and stern-tube system in 2016. Imbert retorted, “The Lloyd’s Registry pre-purchase report said all issues were solved.”

While Mark alleged the ferry was not worth US$17 million, Imbert said, “Why are they saying this? On what basis? What documents do they have?”

Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein queried the ferry’s stability with its new canopy, but Imbert replied, “How can they make a statement like that?”

The Opposition queried the vessel’s condition, saying its first trip to Tobago should carry the Cabinet.

Imbert replied, “They are blowing hot air. You can’t use a vessel to transport the public for commercial purposes unless it is certified and classified by the relevant authorities.”