Man killed while on the job

A day at work turned tragic for a labourer this morning when 33-year-old Navin Alexander was shot dead while cleaning a drain in Barataria.

Alexander, an employee of the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation, was cleaning a drain on Twelfth Street, Barataria at around 7. 35 am, when a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up alongside him and one of the passengers shot him several times.

Residents reported hearing the gunfire and called police. Officers of the North Eastern Division responded along with a district medical officer, who pronounced Alexander dead at the scene.

Alexander's body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy is expected to be conducted shortly.