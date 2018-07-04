Kambon calls for investigation into detained Nigerians

Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) president Khafra Kambon.

Head of the Emancipation Support Committee Khafra Kambon today called for an immediate and independent investigation into an incident last week at the Immigration Detention Centre, in which an immigration officer was allegedly held hostage by seven African detainees.

The seven, who are all from Nigeria, were charged with false imprisonment of the officer. They appeared before an Arima magistrate and the matter was adjourned to July 27.

They were represented by attorney Criston J Williams, who said six of the seven had been in the country for more than four and a half years and all had judicial-review matters before the High Court against the IDC for the length of their stay at that centre.

He said the men are now at the Maximum Security prison and are being assisted by a local pastor who had been seeking their interest before the incident.

Yesterday the Emancipation Support Committee head said he intends to write to Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon for the independent investigation to be carried out, because he believes the rights of the seven detainees have been infringed.