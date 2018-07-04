Hard Drive defeat ASII in Bamboo Cricket opener

HARD DRIVE defeated ASII by four wickets on Wednesday last, as the 2018 Bamboo Cricket League bowled off at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, Valsayn.

Chasing a victory target of 57 runs off 12 overs, Hard Drive reached 57/6 off the final ball, with Dinesh Ragbar unbeaten on 13 and Nigel Sieunarine not out on 11.

Nicholas Edwards took three wickets for 14 runs and Ronald Ragoonanan 2/18 for ASII.

Earlier, ASII made 56 runs for seven wickets with Anthony George top-scoring with 11. Antonio Samlal got 3/9 and Shakeem Prince 2/17 for Hard Drive.

In the second of back-to-back games on Wednesday, Charlieville Super Kings withstood the challenge of Invaders United to prevail by 22 runs.

Batting first, Charlieville made 61/6 in their allotted 12 overs with Aamir Khan scoring 16. Amrit Popan got 2/15 for Invaders United.

In response, Invaders were restricted to 39/9, despite a knock of 11 from Avish Chootoo. Bowling for Charlieville, Yaasir Mohammed got 4/12 and Jesse Mohammed 3/4

Other Results:

June 28 –

D’ BOSS TEAM 148/8 (12 overs) – Jahron Alfred 34, Christopher Calderon 27, Gavin Mathura 26, Stefon Bassie 12, Richard Ali 11; Joshwa Motie 3/22, Avinash Dookran 2/10 vs DRUNKEN MASTERS 77/5 (12 overs) – Avinash Dookran 15, Mark Baldeosingh 12; Steffon Bassie 2/11. D’ Boss Team won by 71 runs.

GUNNERS 104/2 (12 overs) – Raj Persad 40 not out, Brandon Ramoutar 30, Roshan Sinanan 14 vs D’ A-TEAM 44/5 (12 overs) – Adrian Rampersad 10 not out; Daniel Mahabir 2/4, Roshan Sinanan 2/5. Gunners won by 60 runs.

June 29 –

KITCHEN KREW 90/3 (12 overs) – Brandon Ramjit 44, James Sooknarine 13 not out vs AMIGOS 34/8 (12 overs) – Joshua Millien 5/9, James Sooknarine 2/8. Kitchen Krew won by 56 runs.

BLOOD BROTHERS 86/6 (12 overs) – Shem Mohammed 48 not out; Saleem Ali 2/7, Shurlan Soogrim 2/8, Bashir Ali 2/15 vs BUSTIN LOOSE 55/4 (12 overs) – Shurlan Soogrim 26 not out; Jonathan Bisnath 3/8. Blood Brothers won by 31 runs.