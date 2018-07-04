Breaking
New school code in September Plane for museum PM accepts diplomat's resignation Bodoe says no teaching at San Fernando Teaching Hospital Claxton Bay man in court for rape
N Touch
Wednesday 4 July 2018
follow us
Sports

Hard Drive defeat ASII in Bamboo Cricket opener

HARD DRIVE defeated ASII by four wickets on Wednesday last, as the 2018 Bamboo Cricket League bowled off at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, Valsayn.

Chasing a victory target of 57 runs off 12 overs, Hard Drive reached 57/6 off the final ball, with Dinesh Ragbar unbeaten on 13 and Nigel Sieunarine not out on 11.

Nicholas Edwards took three wickets for 14 runs and Ronald Ragoonanan 2/18 for ASII.

Earlier, ASII made 56 runs for seven wickets with Anthony George top-scoring with 11. Antonio Samlal got 3/9 and Shakeem Prince 2/17 for Hard Drive.

In the second of back-to-back games on Wednesday, Charlieville Super Kings withstood the challenge of Invaders United to prevail by 22 runs.

Batting first, Charlieville made 61/6 in their allotted 12 overs with Aamir Khan scoring 16. Amrit Popan got 2/15 for Invaders United.

In response, Invaders were restricted to 39/9, despite a knock of 11 from Avish Chootoo. Bowling for Charlieville, Yaasir Mohammed got 4/12 and Jesse Mohammed 3/4

Other Results:

June 28 –

D’ BOSS TEAM 148/8 (12 overs) – Jahron Alfred 34, Christopher Calderon 27, Gavin Mathura 26, Stefon Bassie 12, Richard Ali 11; Joshwa Motie 3/22, Avinash Dookran 2/10 vs DRUNKEN MASTERS 77/5 (12 overs) – Avinash Dookran 15, Mark Baldeosingh 12; Steffon Bassie 2/11. D’ Boss Team won by 71 runs.

GUNNERS 104/2 (12 overs) – Raj Persad 40 not out, Brandon Ramoutar 30, Roshan Sinanan 14 vs D’ A-TEAM 44/5 (12 overs) – Adrian Rampersad 10 not out; Daniel Mahabir 2/4, Roshan Sinanan 2/5. Gunners won by 60 runs.

June 29 –

KITCHEN KREW 90/3 (12 overs) – Brandon Ramjit 44, James Sooknarine 13 not out vs AMIGOS 34/8 (12 overs) – Joshua Millien 5/9, James Sooknarine 2/8. Kitchen Krew won by 56 runs.

BLOOD BROTHERS 86/6 (12 overs) – Shem Mohammed 48 not out; Saleem Ali 2/7, Shurlan Soogrim 2/8, Bashir Ali 2/15 vs BUSTIN LOOSE 55/4 (12 overs) – Shurlan Soogrim 26 not out; Jonathan Bisnath 3/8. Blood Brothers won by 31 runs.

Comments

Reply to this story

Sports