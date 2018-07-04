Grads told to dream big

THE 2018 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) class of 11 graduates of the Cedros Government Primary School have been told to dream big by their teacher Donald Somai.

The students were celebrated last Saturday at their graduation exercise aptly titled, “I have a dream.”

Soomai in his address noted that the occasion of graduation is always a bitter sweet one when achievement is recognised and celebrated but at the same time paths are separated.

He said he was confident all the graduates are adequately ready for this wave of change.

“I feel assured that this cohort of students will continue to represent our school positively, that they will be worthy ambassadors emulating the values that they have been taught here.”

“It is said that happy are those who dream dreams and are willing to pay the price to make them come true. If at all you want to realise any of the God-given, as yet not fully-realised, latent talent that you have been blessed with, you must be prepared to work in order to achieve your dreams.”

He encouraged them to work hard as there is no short-cut to success. “Hard work, determination, honesty of effort, an ambition and love for continued learning remain a few indelible ingredients for success.”

He quoted poet Longfellow, “The heights by great men reached and kept were not attained by feats of sudden flight, but they, while their companions slept, were toiling upward in the night.”

Grateful valedictorian Alisha Khan remembered and thanked the teachers for the wonderful experiences and the selfless contribution to their growth and development over the last seven years.