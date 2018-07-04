Govt reviewing refugee policy

NATIONAL Security Minister Edmund Dillon disclosed on Monday that because of the sharp economic downturn in neighbouring Venezuela, Government is, “currently drafting legislation to treat with the issues surrounding refugees and asylum seekers.”

Speaking in the Senate, Dillon said this legislation is being informed by national policy with respect to refugee and migrant matters.

Dillon could not say when this new legislation would be drafted and brought to Parliament. However he said there are interim measures in place to deal with refugees and asylum seekers.

These include the United Nations High Commission for Refugees and its local agent, The Living Waters Community.

The Labour Ministry is drafting legislation related to migrant policies, Dillon said. He could not say when this legislation would come to Parliament.

Later in the sitting, Dillon said Cabinet agreed last November to transfer four Augusta-Westland (AW)-139 helicopters to the National Helicopter Services Limited (NHSL), effective last December.

The cost to operate these helicopters from 2010 to 2017 was $200 million. Dillon said this was over $1.4 billion more than their actual purchase prices.

A committee established by the ministry determined NHSL could bring the helicopters, which were grounded since last June, back into service.

Subsequent to the AW-139s’ grounding, Dillon said the ministry has been using NHSL helicopters to assist law enforcement operations.

“There has been no negative impact on national security.”