Garcia concerned about SEA students who scored below 30 percent

Education Minister Anthony Garcia PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Education minister Anthony Garcia has expressed concern over large number of students which scored below 30 percent in the 2018 SEA examinations. He said approximately 2,500 students, out of 19,139 students who wrote the exams, scored below 30 percent.

“Well it is really with mixed feelings if I am to be truthful, I am happy at the performance of most of our students, in fact the great majority of our students have done exceptionally well.”

“I am a bit concerned over the large number of students who have scored below 30 percent, and it is about 2,500, and I want to make sure that we put things in place so that those students would be able to benefit from the type of education that we have to offer.”

He was speaking to reporters at the Chaguanas government primary school where Rebekah Macoon and Kavel Pereira tied for third place in the 2018 examinations.