Galleons Passage is Category One

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

THE Galleons Passage fast ferry has been given a category one status by Lloyds Register. Finance Minister Colm Imbert made this statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as he dismissed continuing allegations from the Opposition about the US$17.4 million catamaran being defective.

Reminding MPs that he laid seven comprehensive documents pertaining to the acquisition of the Galleons Passage in the House last Friday, Imbert said, “It is to be noted that Lloyds Register and no other entity, is the final arbiter of the condition of a passenger vessel.”

He continued, “Further that Lloyds Register gave the Galleons Passage a category one status, that is the highest category for all items surveyed.”

This included the hull, deck, superstructure, engines, mechanical and electrical equipment, safety equipment, lifesaving equipment, piping, gears, controls, generators and instrumentation.

For this reason, Imbert said he was re-circulating the Lloyds Register pre-purchase condition survey for the Galleons Passage in the House.

He explained that close examination of this survey makes it clear that, “problems with engine vibration and shafting and stern bearings found during the sea trial were solved.”

Imbert observed that since he laid the documents in the House last week, several media reports made no reference to Lloyds Register pre-purchase condition survey.

Those reports, Imbert said referred to, “perceived issues regarding the condition of the vessel and its associated documentation that were not relevant.”

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar asked why the Dunn and Bradstreet report was not included in the documents laid in Parliament.

Imbert replied, “Dunn and Bradstreet does not certify, supplify, investigate or examine the condition of a vessel or any other piece of equipment.

He explained, “All Dunn and Bradstreet does is confirm the ownership and status of companies and entities.”

Imbert reiterated this report, “confirmed the status and ownership of the companies involved.