Fisherman in court for stealing from health centre

A Buccoo man charged with breaking into the Bethel Health Centre and stealing cleaning supplies, juice and a television, among other things, has appeared before a Scarborough magistrate.

Devon “Black Boy” Roachford, a 36-year-old fisherman, of Chance Street, Buccoo, appeared before Magistrate Brian Debideen on Monday, charged with office breaking and larceny.

He was denied bail and will return to court on July 30.

Roachford is alleged to have broken into the health centre at Simon Lawrence Trace, on May 25, and stole two bottles of dishwashing liquid, 22 packs of garbage bags, 12 boxes of orange juice, 10 packs of biscuits, a television and DVD player.

The health centre falls under the purview of the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

Roachford was arrested and charged by PC Anil Bharat, of the Old Grange Police Station, last week Thursday, after a search warrant was executed at his home.

Investigations were supervised by acting Sgt Glenville Wilson.