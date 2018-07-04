Ex-Movietowne employee charged for stabbing

A 25-year-old former employee of MovieTowne who tried to stab a 34-year-old woman at the concession stand there on Monday night has been charged with wounding with intent.

The man is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today.

Around 7.30 pm on Monday the man went to the concession stand and had an argument with Crystal Patterson, then pulled a knife out of his pocket and tried to stab Patterson, who fended him off with her hand. One of her fingers was cut.

Security officers subdued the man and took him to the St James Police Station.

Patterson was treated at hospital.