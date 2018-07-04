Dulalchan wants info on Harold Phillip’s CoP nomination

Acting DCP Deodath Dulalchan.

ACTING Deputy Commissioner of Police Deodat Dulalchan is questioning the selection process used by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to nominate deputy DCP Harold Phillip as Commissioner of Police.

Dulalchan’s nomination for the top cop post was defeated in the House of Representatives in June.

On Monday, President Paula-Mae Weekes's secretary notified Clerk of the House Jacqui Sampson-Meiguel of the PSC’s nomination of Phillip, to be presented to the House.

In a letter to PSC chairman Bliss Seepersad today, one of Dulalchan’s attorneys, Kiel Tacklalsingh, asked for information on the nomination.

The PSC chairman has been given until noon on Friday to provide the information.